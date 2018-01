Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fidus Investment Corp:

* FIDUS INVESTMENT SAYS ON DEC 29, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 16, 2014

* FIDUS INVESTMENT SAYS AMENDMENT MODIFIES CREDIT FACILITY TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM JUNE 16, 2018 TO JUNE 16, 2019 - SEC FILING