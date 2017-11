Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fielmann

* Q3 revenues up 4.5 pct at 364.5 mln euros

* Q3 pretax profit up 8.7 pct at 76.3 mln euros

* Q3 net profit up 9.1 pct at 52.2 mln euros

* Rtrs poll avg for Fielmann Q3 sales was 366 mln euros, pretax profit 76.2 mln, net profit 52.6 mln

* Fielmann says sees 2017 sales and profit up yr-on-yr Further company coverage: