Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp

* Fiera capital reports second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.30 ​

* Qtr -end assets under management reached $125.7 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase​

* Revenues for Q2 ended June 30, 2017, were $109.3 million, representing an increase of $34.3 million,

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.01​

* Announces 6% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.18​