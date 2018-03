BRIEF-Fiera Capital Expands Presence In Asia With Acquisition Of Clearwater Capital Partners

March 1 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp:

* FIERA CAPITAL EXPANDS PRESENCE IN ASIA WITH ACQUISITION OF CLEARWATER CAPITAL PARTNERS

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION PAID AT CLOSING IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE US$21 MILLION

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - AT DEAL CLOSINGCO TO PAY $12 MILLION IN CASH, WILL ISSUE $9 MILLION IN CO’S CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES

* FIERA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL CONTINGENT PAYMENT & EARNOUT CONSIDERATIONS OF UP TO $44 MILLION WILL BE PAID OVER 5 YEARS BASED ON FINANCIAL MILESTONES