BRIEF-Fiera capital reports third quarter 2017 results

* Fiera Capital reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27

* Says qtrly ‍net earnings per share of $0.06​

* Says‍ revenues for Q3 ended September 30, 2017, were $107.1 million, up 31%​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.26, revenue view C$108.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiera Capital Corp qtrly ‍net earnings per diluted share of $0.05​

* Says AUM amounted to $123.0 billion as at September 30, 2017, representing an increase of 9 percent Y-O-Y​

* Fiera Capital Corp qtrly ‍net adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.26​