BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group provides update on Harvey, Irma impact

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc provides update on company-owned restaurants impacted by hurricane harvey in texas and hurricane Irma in Florida

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - ‍taco Cabana lost approximately 319 operating days as a result of hurricane Harvey through September 14, 2017​

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - ‍Pollo Tropical lost approximately 719 operating days as a result of hurricane Irma through September 14, 2017​

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - of 149 Pollo Tropical restaurants located in Florida and Atlanta metropolitan area, about 119 restaurants have reopened

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - ‍permanently closed six remaining Pollo Tropical company-owned restaurant locations in South Texas​

* Fiesta Restaurant Group- ‍decision to close restaurants was due to ongoing uncertainty in S. Texas including effects of hurricane Harvey

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - up to two of closed South Texas restaurants may be rebranded as Taco Cabana restaurants

* Fiesta Restaurant Group - ‍of 43 Taco Cabana co-owned restaurants located in Houston metropolitan area that closed all but one restaurant has reopened​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: