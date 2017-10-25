FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 8:36 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Fifth Street Asset Management board intends to dissolve company​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc

* ‍Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces intent to dissolve FSAM and declares a contingent initial distribution of $2.75​

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍board of directors has determined to dissolve company and wind up its affairs​

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍expects that a preliminary information statement will be filed with SEC in October 2017​

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍if proposed dissolution is approved, FSAM intends to distribute all available cash to its stockholders over time​

* Fifth Street Asset Management - ‍on October 23, board declared a contingent distribution of $2.75 per share payable on December 26, 2017​

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍distribution is contingent upon FSAM filing a certificate of dissolution on or prior to December 11, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

