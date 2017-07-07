FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management unit enters into an amended, restated credit agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 7, 2017 / 8:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management unit enters into an amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - on June 30, 2017 unit entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - credit facility is a $100 million term loan facility that matures on August 1, 2019

* Fifth Street Asset Management - borrowings under facility accrue interest at unit's option at annual rate of either libor plus 3.0% or base rate plus 2.0%

* Fifth Street Asset Management-after Jan 1, 2018, borrowings bear interest at annual rate of either libor plus 5.0% or base rate plus 4.0%

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - facility is secured by substantially all of assets of unit and certain subsidiaries of unit Source text: (bit.ly/2tqjwvG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.