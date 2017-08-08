FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp announces agreement to sell Vantiv shares
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 8, 2017 / 3:27 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp announces agreement to sell Vantiv shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* Fifth Third Bancorp announces agreement to sell Vantiv shares

* On consummation of share repurchase, Fifth Third will no longer be entitled to appoint a director to Vantiv’s board of directors​

* During Q3, Co expects to recognize pre-tax gain of about $1.0 billion related to agreements with Vantiv​

* On consummation of share repurchase Fifth Third’s remaining director will resign from Vantiv’s board​

* Assuming after-tax proceeds are deployed into share repurchases, impacts of transactions are expected to be accretive to 2018 EPS​

* Fifth Third currently expects to repurchase common shares from realized after-tax gains from transaction​

* Fifth Third will continue to account for its ownership in Vantiv Holding LLC under equity method of accounting​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.