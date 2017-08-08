BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp announces agreement to sell Vantiv shares

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* Fifth Third Bancorp announces agreement to sell Vantiv shares

* On consummation of share repurchase, Fifth Third will no longer be entitled to appoint a director to Vantiv’s board of directors​

* During Q3, Co expects to recognize pre-tax gain of about $1.0 billion related to agreements with Vantiv​

* On consummation of share repurchase Fifth Third’s remaining director will resign from Vantiv’s board​

* Assuming after-tax proceeds are deployed into share repurchases, impacts of transactions are expected to be accretive to 2018 EPS​

* Fifth Third currently expects to repurchase common shares from realized after-tax gains from transaction​

* Fifth Third will continue to account for its ownership in Vantiv Holding LLC under equity method of accounting​