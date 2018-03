March 8 (Reuters) - FIH Mobile Ltd:

* FY NET LOSS $ 525.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $138.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍GROUP ANTICIPATES GOOD REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018​

* ‍GROUP IS LIKELY TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDING 30 JUNE 2018​

* CO EXPECTS COSTS RELATING TO NEW BUSINESS OPERATED BY TNS TO CONTINUE INTO 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: