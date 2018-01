Jan 4 (Reuters) - Fih Mobile Ltd:

* UNIT ‍TO MAKE CAPITAL INJECTION IN RISING STARS MOBILE INDIA PRIVATE LTD OF US$99.9 MILLION​

* ‍AFTER CAPITAL INJECTION, 99.95% OF RISING STARS TO BE HELD BY WONDERFUL STARS