Feb 20 (Reuters) - FIH Mobile Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS GROUP‘S TURNOVER FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 TO EXCEED US$12 BILLION​

* EXPECTS TO RECORD CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017. LOSS IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$525 MILLION OR BELOW

* EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO NET LOSS FROM IMPAIRMENT OF GROUP'S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO, CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$215 MILLION OR BELOW