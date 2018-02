Feb 5 (Reuters) - Filo Mining Corp:

* FILO MINING ANNOUNCES C$15 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL AND CONCURRENT C$10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* FILO MINING CORP - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE 5.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF C$2.60 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: