Oct 2 - Announcement from the exchange, Nasdaq Helsinki

* FINAL RESULTS OF CGI NORDIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED‘S TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES IN AFFECTO PLC AND SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD

* SHARES TENDERED IN TENDER OFFER REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 94.79 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN AFFECTO

* ON SEPT. 28 AFFECTO ANNOUNCED PRELIMINARY RESULT OF CGI NORDIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED'S TENDER OFFE​R