BRIEF-Financial Engines reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24
November 2, 2017 / 9:50 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Financial Engines reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Financial Engines Inc

* Financial Engines Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $122.2 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $479 million to $483 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Financial Engines Inc - ‍aum increased by 19% year-over-year to $160.2 billion as of september 30, 2017​

* Financial Engines Inc - fy ‍2017 GAAP net income will be approximately $56 million​

* Financial Engines Inc - ‍fy 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $158 million plus or minus $1 million​

* Financial Engines Inc - ‍estimates its 2018 revenue growth may be in range of 5-8%​

* Financial Engines Inc - ‍plans to maintain non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

