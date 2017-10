Oct 5 (Reuters) - FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL:

* ‍CLOSURE OF INVESTIGATION INTO PWC IN RELATION TO BARCLAYS BANK PLC AND CLIENT ASSET RULES​

* EXECUTIVE COUNSEL TO FRC CONCLUDED THERE IS NO REALISTIC PROSPECT THAT TRIBUNAL WOULD MAKE ADVERSE FINDING AGAINST PWC LLP Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)