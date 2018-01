Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CARILLION‍​

* FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL INVESTIGATION WILL COVER YEARS ENDED DEC 31 2014, 2015 AND 2016, AND WORK CARRIED OUT DURING 2017‍​

* FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL INVESTIGATION CONSIDER WHETHER AUDITOR, KPMG, HAS BREACHED ANY STANDARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Emma Rumney)