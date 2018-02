Feb 22 (Reuters) - FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA:

* FY PROFIT EUR ‍72.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 69.0 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍DIVIDEND RECEIVED FROM UCB: EUR 78,3 MILLION (AGAINST EUR 74.9 MILLION IN 2016)​

* ‍DECREASE OF OUTSTANDING DEBT FROM EUR 241 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016 TO EUR 192 MILLION AT 31 DEC 2017​

* ‍TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.54 WILL BE PAYABLE AS FROM 4(TH) OF MAY 2018 ONWARDS​