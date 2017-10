Oct 12 (Reuters) - FINBOND GROUP LTD:

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 85.8% TO 12.43 CENTS​

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 105.5% TO R1,110.1 MILLION​

* ‍NO INTERIM DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)