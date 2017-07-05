FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017 / 8:40 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Finbond to buy 75 pct of Blake Enterprises for $9.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd

* Entered into an agreement to acquire 75 pct of Blake Enterprises in United States Of America with effect 1 July 2017

* Following Blake Enterprises transaction, approximately 60 pct to 70 pct of Finbond's net earnings will be denominated in US$

* Intention is to grow US$ earnings to approximately 80 pct - 90 pct of net earnings in 3 to 5 years

* Purchase consideration payable by Finbond to vendor is US$9.6 million (r129.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

