BRIEF-Fincantieri says co's unit and Vard Holdings submitted proposal for privatisation of Vard

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fincantieri Spa

* co’s unit and and Vard Holdings Limited submitted proposal to seek privatisation of vard by way of voluntary delisting​

* Fincantieri spa says ‍board of Vard has considered delisting proposal and resolved to make an application to sgx-st for approval of delisting​

* Fincantieri spa says ‍under exit offer, Fincantieri O&G will offer shareholders of vard sgd 0.25 in cash for each vard share

* Fincantieri spa says ‍deal for maximum consideration of sgd 60.9 million in case of full acceptance​

* Fincantieri spa says ‍transaction does not impact forecasts and quantitative targets previously published by Fincantieri​