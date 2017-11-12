BRIEF-Fincantieri says co's unit and Vard Holdings submitted proposal for privatisation of Vard

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fincantieri Spa
* co’s unit and and Vard Holdings Limited submitted proposal to seek privatisation of vard by way of voluntary delisting
* Fincantieri spa says board of Vard has considered delisting proposal and resolved to make an application to sgx-st for approval of delisting
* Fincantieri spa says under exit offer, Fincantieri O&G will offer shareholders of vard sgd 0.25 in cash for each vard share
* Fincantieri spa says deal for maximum consideration of sgd 60.9 million in case of full acceptance
* Fincantieri spa says deal for maximum consideration of sgd 60.9 million in case of full acceptance

* Fincantieri spa says transaction does not impact forecasts and quantitative targets previously published by Fincantieri