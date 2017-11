Nov 29 (Reuters) - FINDEL PLC:

* H1 ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT 11.9 MILLION STG

* ‍H1 REVENUE £226.0M VERSUS £213.0M YEAR AGO​

* ‍ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS, AND OUR EARNINGS AND NET DEBT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED.​