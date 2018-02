Feb 6 (Reuters) - FINECOBANK:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 586.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 559.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 214.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 211.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN JANUARY AT EUR 412 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ADJUSTED FOR NON-RECURRING ITEMS: EUR 218.5 MILLION (+8.9% YOY)

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND: 28.5 EUROCENTS PER SHARE (PAY-OUT RATIO 81%)

* TOTAL CLIENTS AT JAN 31 OVER 1,208,000 (+7% YOY)