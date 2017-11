Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson at Technology Update:

* Says expects market volume growth for fingerprint sensors at about 20 percent in 2018

* Repeats sees below 750 mln units in mobile in 2017

* FPC expects commercial deliveries in 2018 in smartcards, larger volumes in 2019/2020 - presentation material Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)