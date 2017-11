Nov 8 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Reg-Michael Hallén leaves Fingerprint Cards’ board

* Says ‍Michael Hallén, member of board, has announced that he as per today resigns from Fingerprint Cards’ board at his own request​

Hallén has decided to resign due to an increasing heavy workload and changed working conditions where operational duties have intensified