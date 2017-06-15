FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Finisar Corp reports Q4 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 15, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Finisar Corp reports Q4 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Finisar Corp

* Q4 2017 revenue $357.5 million, down 6.1 percent compared to Q3 2017

* Finisar announces all-time record fiscal 2017 revenues

* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.37 to $0.43

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $330 million to $350 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $359.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $369.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.