Dec 13 (Reuters) - Finisar Corp:

* FINISAR ISSUES STATEMENT ON APPLE‘S $390 MILLION AWARD TO CO

* “APPLE HAS NOT MADE A DEBT OR EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FINISAR”

* SAYS $390 MILLION AMOUNT REFERRED TO BY APPLE REPRESENTS ANTICIPATED FUTURE BUSINESS BETWEEN COS - SEC FILING