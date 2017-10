Sept 22 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc

* Finish Line appoints Faisal Masud to board of directors

* Finish Line Inc - ‍with appointment of Masud, board of directors increases from 7 to 8 directors​

* Finish Line Inc - ‍Masud served as executive vice president of global e-commerce at Staples​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: