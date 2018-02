BRIEF-Finjan And Symantec Have Entered Into A Confidential Term Sheet

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc:

* FINJAN AND SYMANTEC HAVE ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIAL TERM SHEET

* ‍FINJAN HOLDINGS - CO, UNIT ANNOUNCED THAT FINJAN‘S PATENT INFRINGEMENT RETRIAL AGAINST BLUE COAT SYSTEMS SET TO START ON FEB 12, HAS BEEN VACATED​

* ‍FINJAN HOLDINGS SAYS FINJAN AND BLUE COAT‘S PARENT, SYMANTEC CORPORATION HAVE ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIAL TERM SHEET​

* ‍FINJAN HOLDINGS SAYS FINJAN EXPECTS THAT A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WILL BE FINALIZED BY NO LATER THAN FEBRUARY 28, 2018​