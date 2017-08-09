FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
August 9, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Finland's Sampo Q2 profit falls 9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sampo Oyj

* Q2 pretax profit 435 million euros ($511 million) versus 426 million in a Reuters poll and 477 million a year earlier

* Q2 P&C insurance combined ratio 85.7 percent versus 85.4 percent in poll

* Says in 2017, P&C insurance operations are expected to reach a combined ratio of 86-89 percent vs previous guidance of 87-90 percent. A lower ratio indicates better profitability.

* Says continuing low interest rate level creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)

