BRIEF-Finland's Sampo Q2 profit falls 9 pct yr/yr

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sampo Oyj

* Q2 pretax profit 435 million euros ($511 million) versus 426 million in a Reuters poll and 477 million a year earlier

* Q2 P&C insurance combined ratio 85.7 percent versus 85.4 percent in poll

* Says in 2017, P&C insurance operations are expected to reach a combined ratio of 86-89 percent vs previous guidance of 87-90 percent. A lower ratio indicates better profitability.

* Says continuing low interest rate level creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments