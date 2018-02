Feb 12 (Reuters) - Solidium Oy:

* SAYS ‍GOAL IS FOR SOLIDIUM TO HAVE A REPRESENTATIVE IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EVERY PORTFOLIO IN LONG TERM​

* SAYS ‍RETURN ON EQUITY HOLDINGS WAS 4.0% FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD AND 12.9% FOR FULL CALENDAR YEAR 2017​

* SAYS ‍SSAB, TELIA SHARE SALES WERE “PART OF RENEWAL OF SOLIDIUM‘S PORTFOLIO” Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)