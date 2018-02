Feb 12 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp:

* SAYS ‍HOLDING OF SOLIDIUM OY IN KONECRANES PLC‘S SHARES AND VOTES HAS RISEN ABOVE 5.00 PERCENT​

* SAYS ‍ON FEBRUARY 9, 2018, SOLIDIUM OY‘S HOLDING AMOUNTED TO 5.05 PERCENT OF KONECRANES PLC‘S SHARES AND VOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)