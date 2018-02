Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ssab Ab:

* SOLIDIUM SAYS ‍HAS TODAY, 1 FEBRUARY 2018, PLACED 37 MILLION B SHARES IN SSAB IN AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING TO INTERNATIONAL AND NORDIC INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF SEK 40 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN GROSS PROCEEDS OF SEK 1.48 BILLION​

