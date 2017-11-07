BRIEF-Finning Q3 earnings per share C$0.31

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc

* Finning reports Q3 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.35

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Finning International Inc qtrly ‍ revenue $1,547 million versus $1,333​ million

* Finning International Inc qtrly ‍ equipment backlog was $900 million, unchanged from Q2 2017, but almost double backlog in Q3 2016​

* Finning International - expects year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2017 to moderate relative to year-to-date increase due to strength at end of 2016‍​

* Finning International - free cash flow for 2017 is now expected to be at the low end of the targeted range of $150 million to $200 million

* Finning International - “company believes it continues to have sufficient liquidity to meet operational needs and planned growth and development”

* Q3 revenue view C$1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S