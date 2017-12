Dec 13 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc:

* FINNING SOUTH AMERICA SECURES SIGNIFICANT MINING CONTRACT IN CHILE

* FINNING SAYS SOUTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS HAS BEEN AWARDED MULTI-YEAR MINING CONTRACT BY LUNDIN MINING TO DELIVER EQUIPMENT TO CANDELARIA COPPER MINES

* FINNING - WILL SUPPLY NEARLY 70 PIECES OF CATERPILLAR LARGE MINING EQUIPMENT VALUED AT ABOUT $185 MILLION TO CANDELARIA OPEN PIT, UNDERGROUND MINES