Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres Plc:

* FINNISH POLICE SAYS HAS OPENED A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPECTED SECURITIES MARKET OFFENCES RELATED TO TYRES MANUFACTURED BY NOKIAN TYRES PLC AND THE TYRE TEST RESULTS IN DIFFERENT MAGAZINES