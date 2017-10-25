FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Finnish technology industries Q3 order intake falls 22 pct Q/Q
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 25, 2017 / 8:55 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Finnish technology industries Q3 order intake falls 22 pct Q/Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Technology Industries of Finland:

* says Q3 new orders in the sector fell 22 percent Q/Q

* says the decline indicates slowing export growth for the economy

* “Majority of our companies tells that both their new orders and order book contracted from the previous quarter... The period of strong (export) growth may end up short,” says Jorma Turunen, the head of the lobby, in a statement

* Finnish exports have grown rapidly this year as the economy recovers from a long period of stagnation

* The lobby represents industries including electronics, mechanical engineering, metals industry and information technology Source text for Eikon: [here ] (Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.