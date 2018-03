March 1 (Reuters) - Finsbury Food Group Plc:

* ANNOUNCE THAT IT HAS PURCHASED FREEHOLD PROPERTY OF ITS LIGHTBODY FACTORY IN HAMILTON, SCOTLAND​

* PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE C. £2.6 MILLION, INCLUDING COSTS, AND WILL BE FINANCED FROM EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO GROUP​