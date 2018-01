Jan 12 (Reuters) - Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTS TO RECORD IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT HK$25.1 MILLION FOR FY

* ‍IMPAIRMENT LOSS DUE TO RECLASSIFICATION OF FAIR VALUE LOSS ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT HK$25.1 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: