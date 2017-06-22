FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fintech firm Blockchain raises $40 mln in Lakestar-led funding
June 22, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fintech firm Blockchain raises $40 mln in Lakestar-led funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Blockchain:

* Raised $40 million in a Series B led by Lakestar with participation from GV, Nokota Management, Digital Currency Group and some existing investors

* Participation from existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mosaic Venture Partners, Prudence Holdings, Virgin, and Richard Branson (Virgin Group)

* Fundraising represents the most substantial investment in the fintech space since Brexit and is the largest series B raised by any digital currency co to date

* New capital will support global expansion and localization efforts as well as research and development of emerging digital assets (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

