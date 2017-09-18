FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fir Tree to pursue strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 18, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Fir Tree to pursue strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Fir Tree Partners announces intention to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.

* Fir Tree Partners​ - has retained an investment bank to provide it with financial advice regarding certain strategic alternatives for UPL

* ‍fir Tree Partners announces intention to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.​

* ‍Fir Tree says it has direct control over about 18.53 pct of common shares and total economic interest in about 22.12 pct of common shares of Ultra Petroleum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.