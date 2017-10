Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fireman B.V. files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - SEC filing

* ‍Fireman B.V. Says have applied to list common shares on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “IFRX”

* ‍Fireman B.V. Says J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, BMO Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO

* ‍Fireman B.V. Says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for calculating sec registration fee Source text : (bit.ly/2kNjkUW)