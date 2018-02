Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* FIRESTAR DIAMOND, INC FILES FOR VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY IN SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK - COURT FILING

* FIRESTAR DIAMOND, INC LISTS ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN THE RANGE OF $50 MILLION-$100 MILLION - COURT FILING

* FIRESTAR DIAMOND INC IS THE FLAGSHIP COMPANY OF BILLIONAIRE NIRAV MODI