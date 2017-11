Nov 23 (Reuters) - Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. announces US$10 million non-brokered private placement

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners - ‍proceeding with non-brokered private placement and issue up to 1.33 million shares of co at price of US$7.50/share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: