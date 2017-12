Dec 18 (Reuters) - Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:

* FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP. ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT MARKETED EQUITY OFFERING

* FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP - OFFERED SHARES ARE BEING ISSUED AT PRICE OF US$7.50 PER OFFERED SHARE OR CDN$9.64 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: