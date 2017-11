BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp reports qtrly earnings per share ‍loss $0.07​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp reports improved third quarter results and first positive cash flow quarter

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp - qtrly earnings per share ‍loss $0.07​

* Firm capital American Realty Partners Corp - qtrly ‍FFO was about a $0.6 million loss or 45 pct improvement over $1.0 million loss reported at september 30, 2016​

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp - qtrly ‍AFFO was about $0.1 million versus $0.9 million loss reported at september 30, 2016​

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp - qtrly ‍FFO loss per share was $0.11​

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted FFO per share was $0.01​

* Firm capital american realty partners corp - qtrly ‍adjusted AFFO per share was $0.05​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: