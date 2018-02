Feb 1 (Reuters) - FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA SA:

* SIGNS NEW SALES AGREEMENT WITH GOODYEAR DUNLOP TIRES OPERATIONS SA

* NEW AGREEMENT CHANGES COOPERATION MODEL WITH GOODYEAR GROUP

* TO DELIVER TIRES PRODUCED UNDER GOODYEAR BRANDS AT MARKET PRICES DEFINED BY GOODYEAR'S TRANSFER PRICING POLICY