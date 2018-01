BRIEF-First Abu Dhabi Bank FY Group Profit Falls

Jan 29 (Reuters) - FIRST ABU DHABI BANK:

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT 10.92 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 11.32 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP REVENUE 19.53 BILLION DIRHAMS, DOWN 4‍​ PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* PROPOSES FY OUTSTANDING CASH DIVIDEND OF AED 0.70 PER SHARE

* AS AT END-DEC, 2017 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 395.8 BILLION DIRHAMS UP 4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 330.5 BILLION DIRHAMS, DOWN 1 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* COST SYNERGIES ARE CONTINUING TO MATERIALISE QUICKLY WITH AROUND 500 MILLION DIRHAMS REALISED IN 2017, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS Further company coverage: