BRIEF-First Acceptance Corporation qtrly revenue fell 11 pct to $91.4 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - First Acceptance Corp

* First Acceptance Corporation reports operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly revenue fell 11 percent to $91.4 million

* First Acceptance Corp qtrly ‍net loss per share diluted $0.02​

* First Acceptance Corp - ‍premiums earned decreased by $7.4 million, or 9%, to $73.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* First Acceptance Corp - combined ratio decreased to 101.5% for three months ended June 30, 2017 from 139.4% for three months ended June 30, 2016