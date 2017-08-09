FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Acceptance Corporation qtrly revenue fell 11 pct to $91.4 mln
August 9, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-First Acceptance Corporation qtrly revenue fell 11 pct to $91.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - First Acceptance Corp

* First Acceptance Corporation reports operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly revenue fell 11 percent to $91.4 million

* First Acceptance Corp qtrly ‍net loss per share diluted $0.02​

* First Acceptance Corp - ‍premiums earned decreased by $7.4 million, or 9%, to $73.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* First Acceptance Corp - combined ratio decreased to 101.5% for three months ended June 30, 2017 from 139.4% for three months ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

